The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Position Lessened by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 8.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 164,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,115,000 after purchasing an additional 13,337 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.31.

Shares of Allstate stock traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $120.56. 4,120,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,741,712. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Allstate’s payout ratio is 28.48%.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Allstate (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.