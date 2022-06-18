Tessenderlo Group (OTCMKTS:TSDOF) Lifted to Hold at Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Tessenderlo Group (OTCMKTS:TSDOFGet Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of TSDOF opened at 37.60 on Wednesday. Tessenderlo Group has a 52-week low of 37.60 and a 52-week high of 37.60.

Tessenderlo Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agriculture, valorizing bio-residuals, energy, and industrial solution businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agro, Bio-Valorization, Industrial Solutions, and T-Power. The Agro segment engages in the production, marketing, and trading of crop nutrients, including liquid crop and potassium sulfate fertilizers, as well as crop protection products.

