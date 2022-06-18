Tessenderlo Group (OTCMKTS:TSDOF) Lifted to Hold at Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Tessenderlo Group (OTCMKTS:TSDOF – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of TSDOF opened at 37.60 on Wednesday. Tessenderlo Group has a 52-week low of 37.60 and a 52-week high of 37.60.
Tessenderlo Group Company Profile
