TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TESS opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. TESSCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $8.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average is $6.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $52.98 million, a PE ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Get TESSCO Technologies alerts:

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $101.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.85 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. Equities research analysts predict that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,395 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 93,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TESSCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TESSCO Technologies (Get Rating)

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.