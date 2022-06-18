Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Shares Sold by Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,501 shares during the period. Tenneco comprises approximately 3.6% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $10,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Tenneco in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Tenneco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Tenneco by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Tenneco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Tenneco by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TEN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Tenneco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Tenneco stock opened at $15.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.96. Tenneco Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 20.83% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. Tenneco’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

