Telecom Argentina S.A. (TEO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 24th

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.3139 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th.

NYSE:TEO opened at $4.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average is $5.33. Telecom Argentina has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina during the first quarter worth about $3,507,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Telecom Argentina by 3,359.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 391,628 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the 1st quarter valued at $520,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the fourth quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 18.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 38,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

