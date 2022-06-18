Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Shares of Sypris Solutions stock opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.33. Sypris Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 4.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 4.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 13.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 11,796 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

