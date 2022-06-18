Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Shares of Sypris Solutions stock opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.33. Sypris Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 4.62%.
About Sypris Solutions (Get Rating)
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sypris Solutions (SYPR)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.