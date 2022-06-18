Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 380 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 80,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 649,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,287,000 after purchasing an additional 27,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,488,000. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines stock opened at $135.02 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $147.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $121.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.20%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IBM. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.25.

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.