Symmetry Partners LLC Raises Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,164 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,536 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 12,095 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 870 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,576.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $446.69 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $380.30 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a market capitalization of $197.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $504.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $524.02.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

