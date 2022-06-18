Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases 6,524 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,524 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $15,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

EFAV opened at $61.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.36 and a 200 day moving average of $71.29. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

