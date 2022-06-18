Symmetry Partners LLC Grows Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LLY opened at $290.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $276.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $217.00 and a 1-year high of $324.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $297.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.91.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.15, for a total value of $2,202,226.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 883,875 shares of company stock worth $269,546,640 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

