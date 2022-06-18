Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires 1,225 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,811 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 435.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COP shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.61.

COP stock opened at $93.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.68. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $121.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

