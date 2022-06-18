Swingby (SWINGBY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $207,319.00

Swingby (SWINGBY) traded down 17.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. Swingby has a market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $207,319.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swingby coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swingby has traded down 42.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 94.7% against the dollar and now trades at $831.25 or 0.04342101 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005200 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 68.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00106428 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005211 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00096359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005208 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,468.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Swingby Coin Profile

Swingby is a coin. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 727,019,875 coins. Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swingby

