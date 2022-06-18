Swap Market Cap Reaches $64,828.43 (XWP)

Swap (XWP) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 18th. In the last seven days, Swap has traded down 39.1% against the dollar. One Swap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swap has a market capitalization of $64,828.43 and approximately $3.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Swap alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 61.8% against the dollar and now trades at $216.20 or 0.01177165 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005438 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00127788 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00099183 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002466 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00014428 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 15,372,094 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swap is swap.fyi

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.