S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Short Interest Update

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 326,300 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the May 15th total of 401,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 348,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

NASDAQ SANW remained flat at $$1.01 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 45,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,917. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.04. S&W Seed has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 33.98% and a negative return on equity of 42.66%. The company had revenue of $23.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SANW. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of S&W Seed by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 32,943 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in S&W Seed by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&W Seed by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 336,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 40,850 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in S&W Seed in the 4th quarter worth about $927,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in S&W Seed in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

