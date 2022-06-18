sUSD (SUSD) Market Cap Achieves $80.32 Million

sUSD (SUSD) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. sUSD has a market capitalization of $80.32 million and $21.73 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One sUSD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005286 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

sUSD Coin Profile

sUSD (SUSD) is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 80,446,019 coins. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

Buying and Selling sUSD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

