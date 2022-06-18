Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) PT Lowered to 112.00

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Societe Generale from 113.00 to 112.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SUBCY. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Subsea 7 from 110.00 to 125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Subsea 7 from 84.00 to 86.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.80.

Shares of SUBCY stock opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Subsea 7 has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $10.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.80 and a beta of 1.85.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Subsea 7’s payout ratio is 220.00%.

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

