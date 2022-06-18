Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Stryker comprises 1.3% of Farmers Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 7.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,673 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,834 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,342 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.2% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 144,909 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.88.

NYSE SYK traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $194.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,265,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,242. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.71. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $193.66 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The stock has a market cap of $73.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Stryker Profile (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.