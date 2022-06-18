Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Danske

Danske downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stora Enso Oyj from €14.90 ($15.52) to €15.80 ($16.46) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.35.

Shares of SEOAY stock opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average of $19.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $21.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.14.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

