StockNews.com Upgrades Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) to “Buy”

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Ultrapar Participações from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultrapar Participações has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Shares of NYSE UGP remained flat at $$2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,540,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average is $2.72. Ultrapar Participações has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Ultrapar Participações by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,234,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 244,130 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,201,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 339.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after buying an additional 921,767 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 220,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 242.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 603,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 427,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

