StockNews.com Upgrades PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) to Buy

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PBF Energy from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PBF Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on PBF Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.17.

PBF Energy stock opened at $32.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.62. PBF Energy has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $44.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 2.24.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company’s revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.61) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $466,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,528,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,681,209.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 75,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $2,338,204.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,366,582.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,305,487 shares of company stock valued at $191,247,016. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PBF Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,041,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,027,000 after buying an additional 136,795 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,287 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,501,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,071,000 after purchasing an additional 707,246 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,729,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,399,000 after purchasing an additional 767,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,722,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,340,000 after purchasing an additional 866,700 shares in the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

