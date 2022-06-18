StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:SGA opened at $23.88 on Tuesday. Saga Communications has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $27.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.96.
About Saga Communications (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Saga Communications (SGA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
Receive News & Ratings for Saga Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.