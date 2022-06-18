StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLS opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 12.32, a quick ratio of 12.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.27.

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $8,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 648,121 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 13.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 670,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 81,551 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 206.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 336,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

