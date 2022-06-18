StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on Pro-Dex to $30.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

PDEX stock opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. Pro-Dex has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $32.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.31 and its 200-day moving average is $18.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.00 million, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Pro-Dex ( NASDAQ:PDEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 8.50%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pro-Dex by 149.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Pro-Dex by 11.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Pro-Dex by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Pro-Dex in the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Pro-Dex by 13.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

