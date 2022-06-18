StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $1.12. The company has a market cap of $88.52 million, a PE ratio of -25.74 and a beta of -1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.73.
Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $62.81 million during the quarter. Pingtan Marine Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 23.39%.
About Pingtan Marine Enterprise (Get Rating)
Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as squid, ribbon fish, croaker fish, and cuttle fish. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, 4 longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.
