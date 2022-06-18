StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $1.12. The company has a market cap of $88.52 million, a PE ratio of -25.74 and a beta of -1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.73.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $62.81 million during the quarter. Pingtan Marine Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 23.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PME. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 45,144 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 30.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 26,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20,962 shares during the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pingtan Marine Enterprise

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as squid, ribbon fish, croaker fish, and cuttle fish. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, 4 longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

