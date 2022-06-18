StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Natuzzi from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Shares of NTZ stock opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.25 million, a P/E ratio of -40.47 and a beta of 1.67. Natuzzi has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.95.

Natuzzi ( NYSE:NTZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Natuzzi by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natuzzi by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Natuzzi during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natuzzi during the 1st quarter worth about $534,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in Natuzzi in the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. 15.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.

