StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE:BDR opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.55. Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.91.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter. Blonder Tongue Laboratories had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 20.28%.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television (TV) signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers encoders/transcoders, such as 4K/ultra-high definition, high definition and standard definition, MPEG-2, MPEG-4/H.264, and HEVC/H.265 capable encoders and transcoders; and QPSK and 8PSK, and QAM transcoders.

