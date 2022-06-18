StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ServiceSource International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of SREV stock opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. ServiceSource International has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.91 million, a PE ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.20.

ServiceSource International ( NASDAQ:SREV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $48.89 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 37,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $41,721.57. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,978,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,286,675.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 60,218 shares of company stock valued at $67,506 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lynrock Lake LP raised its position in ServiceSource International by 116.2% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 7,346,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948,145 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in ServiceSource International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,222,000. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its position in ServiceSource International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 20,302,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,102,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its position in ServiceSource International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 452,524 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ServiceSource International by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,422,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 361,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceSource International

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; CJX solutions; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

