StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE:IMH opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.72. Impac Mortgage has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.60.
About Impac Mortgage (Get Rating)
