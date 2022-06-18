StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Cidara Therapeutics from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85. Cidara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39.

Cidara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CDTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 430.97% and a negative net margin of 81.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDTX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 88,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 34,666 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 33,325 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 40,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 21,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

