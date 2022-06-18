StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CHNR opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.81. China Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $1.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Natural Resources stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,447 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of China Natural Resources worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

