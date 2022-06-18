Stillwater Investment Management LLC Buys 1,249 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,059,482,000 after purchasing an additional 274,537 shares during the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.2% during the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 112,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,653,000 after purchasing an additional 42,830 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 313.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 675,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,171,000 after purchasing an additional 511,802 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,061.6% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 158,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $59,922,000 after acquiring an additional 15,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 451,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $9,244,692.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,996,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,880,885.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock worth $28,952,332. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $440.73.

Shares of GS stock opened at $279.79 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $278.15 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $18.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

