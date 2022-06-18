stETH 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $93,146.00 (STETH)

stETH (STETH) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One stETH coin can now be purchased for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on exchanges. stETH has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, stETH has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $398.96 or 0.02140886 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005359 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 60.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00125903 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00098537 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00014314 BTC.

stETH Coin Profile

stETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . The official website for stETH is lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

