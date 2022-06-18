Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI) Shares Down 7.4%

Standard Lithium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SLI – Get Rating) fell 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $4.01. 1,927,095 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 1,850,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average is $6.95.
About Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI)
