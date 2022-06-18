Square (NYSE:SQ) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SQ. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Square from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Square to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Square from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Square from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $189.83.

Square stock opened at $58.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Square has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The stock has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -390.04 and a beta of 2.38.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Square had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Square will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $1,926,202.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 433,543 shares in the company, valued at $27,139,791.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total transaction of $379,997.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,221,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 165,395 shares of company stock valued at $13,443,427. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Square during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Square by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its position in shares of Square by 10,035.2% during the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 47,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 47,366 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $612,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Square by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

