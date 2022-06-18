Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Sprinklr from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Sprinklr from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprinklr currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.07.

Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion and a PE ratio of -18.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.63. Sprinklr has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.96 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 21.64% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sprinklr will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprinklr news, CRO Luca Lazzaron sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 528,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,140,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 1,048,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $15,499,993.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,250 shares in the company, valued at $462,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,131,999 shares of company stock valued at $16,612,488. 43.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter worth approximately $651,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter worth approximately $777,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 100,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 231.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,637,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,552,000. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

