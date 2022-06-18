Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $232.74

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 232.74 ($2.82) and traded as low as GBX 212 ($2.57). Spire Healthcare Group shares last traded at GBX 215 ($2.61), with a volume of 927,590 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on SPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 296 ($3.59) to GBX 347 ($4.21) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.76) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.91) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Get Spire Healthcare Group alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 218.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 232.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.63. The company has a market cap of £860.60 million and a P/E ratio of -89.38.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.