Spire Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Receives $5.34 Average Price Target from Analysts

Spire Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.34.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPIR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Spire Global in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spire Global in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Spire Global in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 12,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 398.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 415,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 332,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:SPIR opened at $1.47 on Friday. Spire Global has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.36.

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.02 million.

Spire Global Company Profile

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

