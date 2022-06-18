SPINDLE Achieves Market Cap of $112,830.64 (SPD)

SPINDLE (SPD) traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 18th. Over the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded down 30.2% against the US dollar. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SPINDLE has a market cap of $112,830.64 and $463.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SPINDLE Profile

SPINDLE (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

