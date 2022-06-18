SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,816 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $21,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,702,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 75,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 131,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 21,462 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $666,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 60,206 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $35.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.75. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $35.62 and a one year high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

