SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Position Trimmed by Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,980 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPTS. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 250.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter.

SPTS stock opened at $29.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.92. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $30.70.

