SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Sold by EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,982 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for approximately 2.2% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $4,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 347,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $34.16 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.25.

