Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Raised to Buy at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

SWN has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.00.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.07.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 203.77% and a negative net margin of 32.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

