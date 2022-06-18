Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Trading Down 10.5%

Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE – Get Rating)’s share price fell 10.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.05 and last traded at C$2.05. 14,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 19,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.29.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Source Energy Services in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,393.61, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08.

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

