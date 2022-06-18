Somerset Trust Co Sells 649 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Somerset Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,013 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,684,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,522,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,122,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,083 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,910,838 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,446,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,617 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 408.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,264,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $59,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,265,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.77.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

WBA traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.32. 11,969,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,432,170. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.14 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.93. The stock has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.20. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.4775 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.34%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

