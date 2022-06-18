Somerset Trust Co Sells 221 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Somerset Trust Co cut its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Syneos Health by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,910,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,605,000 after acquiring an additional 707,665 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Syneos Health by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,599,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,872,000 after buying an additional 82,093 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,806,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,024,000 after purchasing an additional 59,129 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,611,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,511,000 after purchasing an additional 31,598 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 490.6% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,427,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Syneos Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

SYNH traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.31. The company had a trading volume of 987,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,375. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.80. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.78. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $104.18.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

