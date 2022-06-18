Somerset Trust Co Lowers Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Somerset Trust Co decreased its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTN. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $958,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,083,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 284,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,192,000 after acquiring an additional 121,645 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,205,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 207.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 133,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,786,000 after acquiring an additional 90,403 shares in the last quarter.

MTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $278.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.83.

MTN traded up $7.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.82. 385,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,967. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.19. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.37 and a 1-year high of $376.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $247.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.01.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $9.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.22%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

