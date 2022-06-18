Somerset Trust Co Has $5.93 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Somerset Trust Co cut its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up about 2.3% of Somerset Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen set a $125.00 price target on Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 20th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.55.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $88.22. The company had a trading volume of 8,299,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,842,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $86.95 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.06 and a 200-day moving average of $104.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 67.56%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

