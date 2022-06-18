Somerset Trust Co Has $341,000 Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Somerset Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 658.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000.

SUI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.43.

Shares of NYSE:SUI traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,553,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,066. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.64 and a 52 week high of $211.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.99.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 5.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.55%.

In related news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total transaction of $2,073,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 148,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,804,526.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total transaction of $674,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities (Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

