Somerset Trust Co Boosts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $1,894,686,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,270 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,551,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,401 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,852,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,475,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,615 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,995,566 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $332,601,000 after purchasing an additional 979,930 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.46.

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.34. The stock had a trading volume of 10,256,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,846,842. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $103.46 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $168.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.85 and its 200-day moving average is $136.78.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 32.19%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

