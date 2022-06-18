Somerset Trust Co Acquires Shares of 6,118 Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Somerset Trust Co acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIGI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 98.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2,790.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.85. 742,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,077. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.90 and a 52-week high of $94.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.12.

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $846.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.09 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

